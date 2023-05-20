Street Closures Planned Sunday for Lifetime Chicago Spring Half Marathon

Drivers could have some trouble getting around downtown Chicago on Sunday morning, with several street closures in effect due to the Lifetime Chicago Spring Half Marathon and 10K.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued an advisory on Saturday, explaining more than 10,000 people will participate in the annual event. The race will get underway at 7 a.m. and later end alongside Maggie Daley Park, where the Spring Market Finish Festival will take place.

While the half marathon begins at 7 a.m., the 10K race doesn't kick off until 7:45 a.m., according to event organizers. Portions of four streets will be shut down prior to and immediately following the events, with the majority set to begin at 3 a.m. and go through 2 p.m.

A complete list of street closures is below:

