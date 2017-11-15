Street Closures for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival - NBC Chicago
Street Closures for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

    The Magnificent Mile Association

    More than 800,000 people will attend the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival in downtown Chicago on Saturday, organizers estimate - meaning traffic jams and street closures will abound.

    Here's a full list of which roads will shut down and when during the massive holiday event -

    Main street closures

    From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    • Oak Street (State Street to Michigan Avenue)

    • North Michigan Avenue (Oak Street to Wacker Drive)

    • Upper Wacker Drive (Michigan Avenue to east turnaround)

    From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    • Upper Columbus, Southbound Lanes (Wacker Drive to Randolph)

    From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    • Upper Columbus, Northbound Lanes (Wacker Drive to Randolph)

    Additional street closures

    From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    • Upper Illinois Street (Michigan Avenue east to Hotel InterContinental side entrance)

    From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    • Clark Street (East curb lane only Oak Street to Delaware Street)

    • Delaware Street (Dearborn Street to Clark Street north curb lane only)

    • Oak Street (Clark Street to State Street)

    • Dearborn Street (Delaware Street to Maple Street)

    • Walton Street (State Street to Clark Street)

    From 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    • Upper Columbus (Curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)

    • Randolph Street (Curb lanes from Michigan to Columbus)

    The lighting procession is expected to step off at 5:30 p.m. from Oak Street and North Michigan Avenue, organizers said.

    Published at 12:23 PM CST on Nov 15, 2017

