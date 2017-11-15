Street Closures for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

More than 800,000 people will attend the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival in downtown Chicago on Saturday, organizers estimate - meaning traffic jams and street closures will abound.

Here's a full list of which roads will shut down and when during the massive holiday event -

Main street closures

From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Oak Street (State Street to Michigan Avenue)

• North Michigan Avenue (Oak Street to Wacker Drive)

• Upper Wacker Drive (Michigan Avenue to east turnaround)

From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Upper Columbus, Southbound Lanes (Wacker Drive to Randolph)

From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Upper Columbus, Northbound Lanes (Wacker Drive to Randolph)

Additional street closures

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Upper Illinois Street (Michigan Avenue east to Hotel InterContinental side entrance)

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Clark Street (East curb lane only Oak Street to Delaware Street)

• Delaware Street (Dearborn Street to Clark Street north curb lane only)

• Oak Street (Clark Street to State Street)

• Dearborn Street (Delaware Street to Maple Street)

• Walton Street (State Street to Clark Street)

From 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

• Upper Columbus (Curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)

• Randolph Street (Curb lanes from Michigan to Columbus)

The lighting procession is expected to step off at 5:30 p.m. from Oak Street and North Michigan Avenue, organizers said.