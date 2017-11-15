Street Closures for the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival

More than 800,000 people will attend the Magnificent Mile Lights Festival in downtown Chicago on Saturday, organizers estimate - meaning traffic jams and street closures will abound.
Here's a full list of which roads will shut down and when during the massive holiday event -
Main street closures
From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Oak Street (State Street to Michigan Avenue)
• North Michigan Avenue (Oak Street to Wacker Drive)
• Upper Wacker Drive (Michigan Avenue to east turnaround)
From 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Upper Columbus, Southbound Lanes (Wacker Drive to Randolph)
From 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
• Upper Columbus, Northbound Lanes (Wacker Drive to Randolph)
Additional street closures
From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Upper Illinois Street (Michigan Avenue east to Hotel InterContinental side entrance)
From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Clark Street (East curb lane only Oak Street to Delaware Street)
• Delaware Street (Dearborn Street to Clark Street north curb lane only)
• Oak Street (Clark Street to State Street)
• Dearborn Street (Delaware Street to Maple Street)
• Walton Street (State Street to Clark Street)
From 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
• Upper Columbus (Curb lanes from Wacker Drive to Randolph Street)
• Randolph Street (Curb lanes from Michigan to Columbus)
The lighting procession is expected to step off at 5:30 p.m. from Oak Street and North Michigan Avenue, organizers said.