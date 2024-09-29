Streamwood shooting leaves Elgin man dead, multiple people taken into custody

Multiple people were apprehended by law enforcement after a man was fatally shot on Sunday morning in northwest suburban Streamwood, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 2:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Cedar Circle. The victim, a 24-year-old man from Elgin, was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

While the circumstances regarding the shooting remain unknown, police determined the incident was isolated and there was no further threat to the public. Multiple people were taken into custody, police stated.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Streamwood Police Department at 630-736-3700 or leave a

message on the department's confidential tipline at 630-736-3719.