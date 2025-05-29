Streamwood police released an update Thursday afternoon as a manhunt for the suspect behind a deadly stabbing that killed a 21-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl in the northwest Chicago suburb continued, with the investigation nearing its 24-hour mark.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the families of these young victims,” Police Chief Shawn Taylor said in a statement. “We are working hard to bring a swift resolution to this case so the families can grieve.”

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Streamwood police said their officers and the Major Case Assistance Team have been working "around the clock" since the investigation first began Wednesday evening.

Police identified the suspect in the case as 25-year-old Jalonie Jenkins, who they believe is "armed and dangerous." His relationship to the victims was not immediately released by police.

Jenkins was last believed to be in the Bensenville area, where his vehicle was found late Wednesday, about 15 miles from Streamwood. He remained missing as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s patience and support as this situation evolves and changes,” Taylor said in a statement. “We do not believe our residents are in any further danger. This remains a tragic, isolated incident. However, we believe in erring on the side of caution. If you see the suspect, please avoid him, and call 911 immediately.”

Few details surrounding the Streamwood deaths have been released so far, though authorities said a homicide investigation is underway.

Streamwood police and fire departments said they were called just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 block of McKool Avenue for a report of a stabbing. Inside, the 21-year-old woman and 10-year-old child were found dead.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the Cook County Medical Examiner, the two people found dead inside the home were identified as Janiya Jenkins, 21, of Streamwood; and Uyani Jones, 10, of Streamwood.

Autopsy results were pending as of Thursday afternoon, police said.

A neighbor told NBC Chicago she called 911 after a young family member knocked on her door and led her to the bodies Wednesday night.

"I said, 'Who are you looking for?' and he looked up and said, 'Can you call my mom? Yani is dead,'" the neighbor said. "He led me upstairs, I walk upstairs and I just see blood and stuff."

Jasmine Marshall, a friend of Jenkins, said she was "very hurt" to learn the news.

"She was a good friend. Like, a friend I'd never had," Marshall told NBC Chicago.

School District U-46 will offer grief counseling "for those impacted by this tragedy at Parkwood School," from 1-3 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Anyone with information on Jenkins or the Streamwood case is being asked to contact the Streamwood Police Department at (630)736-3700 or leave a message on the Streamwood Police Department Confidential Tipline at (630) 736-3719.