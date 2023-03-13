Family, Police Seek Answers After Streamwood Father of Five Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

Ben Jorgenson, a 35-year-old father of five from suburban Streamwood, was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend, leaving authorities to search for the two vehicles that struck him, and a family seeking answers in his death.

On Monday night, family and friends gathered near the intersection of Lake Street and Valley Lane, where two cars struck Jorgenson at approximately 7:10 p.m. Saturday. Roberto Fernandez, who says his sister had a previous relationship with Jorgenson, said he felt compelled to come to the scene as family grapples for answers.

"Two cars go… nobody stop… and he pass away," he said.

Bartlett police say both cars were travelling in the westbound lanes of Lake, but neither stopped to help the Streamwood machinist after striking him.

Bartlett Police Cmdr. Tom Alagna says investigators recovered vehicle parts including front tire wheel trim, broken headlamp pieces, and the rubber portions of a windshield wiper believed to be from a Chevy Trax, with a model year between 2017 and 2019.

Bartlett police are investigating this hoping to hear from anyone with information to help them find those responsible, with authorities asking residents to call 630-837-0846.

While police investigate, a fundraiser has been started to help the five children Jorgenson left behind after the tragedy.