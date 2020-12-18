Streamwood

Streamwood Head Football Coach Fired For ‘Inappropriate Relationship' with Female Student

The coach and dean's assistant was terminated from Streamwood High School last week

Streamwood

The head football coach and dean's assistant at Streamwood High School has been fired due to an "innapropriate relationship with a female student," the school announced last week.

"In this case, we received credible information on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, that allowed us to immediately move forward with termination of this employee," Streamwood High School Superintendent Tony Sanders and Principal Dr. Jennifer VanDeusen said in a letter.

The school officials added that the incident has been reported to the Department of Children and Family Services and local law enforcement.

According to the letter, the student reported the incident to the police the same day as she reported to the school.

"We continue to have no tolerance for employees engaging in inappropriate relationships with students," school officials said. "In the wake of last month’s termination of a Bartlett High School teacher who had engaged in inappropriate relationships, we determined that we should be more forthcoming with our community about these matters."

The school asked anyone with information on the case to report it here.

