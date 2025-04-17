Schaumburg

Stray bullet strikes woman inside northwest suburban home

A preliminary investigation revealed a gun was fired from another residence on the same block, with a bullet traveling across the street and into the victim's home

Police in suburban Schaumburg are investigating after female inside a home was struck by a stray bullet from a gun that was fired from a home

About 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Revere Circle for reports of a female victim with a gunshot wound, Schaumburg Police said in a Facebook post. She was transported to a nearby hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

According to police, a preliminary investigation revealed a gun was fired from another residence on the same block, with a bullet traveling across the street and into the victim's home.

The people involved were known to each other, police said, and the victim was not targeted.

There is no active threat to the community, police added.

According to officials, the investigation remains active.

