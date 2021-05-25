West Garfield Park

Stray Bullet Strikes 86-Year-Old Woman Watering Lawn, Chicago Police Say

A police crime scene tape close-up
aijohn784/Getty Images

Authorities say an 86-year-old woman was struck by a stray bullet while watering her lawn Monday in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

She was outside about 9:46 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Monroe Street when someone fired shots from a dark-colored Dodge Charger, Chicago police said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The woman was struck in the foot and refused medical treatment at the scene, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Local

Peoria 1 hour ago

Illinois School Drops Thomas Jefferson From Name

coronavirus illinois 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Rent Help, Hospitalizations Down

Police said the 86-year-old was not the intended target of the shooting.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

West Garfield ParkChicago Policechicago shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us