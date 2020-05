A 19-year-old woman was struck by stray gunfire Friday morning in Englewood.

She was inside a home in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue when someone let off gunshots in an alley, Chicago police said.

A bullet went through a window about 10:45 a.m. and struck her in the arm, close to her wrist, police said.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests have been reported.