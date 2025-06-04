‘Strawberry Moon' to be visible next week. Here's what to know

Summer has arrived in the Chicago area, and while the astronomical start to the season has still yet to occur, a gorgeous sight in the skies still awaits before the summer solstice.

Serving as a nickname for June's full moon, the "Strawberry Moon," will be visible in the Chicago area on the evening of June 11, coming nine days after the first quarter moon was visible on June 2.

The Strawberry Moon is nicknamed similar to the nicknames of full moons in other months of the year, with the Harvest Moon and Hunter's Moon, both occurring near the autumnal equinox, widely celebrated.

The unique full moon is one of a few special sights in the skies this month, with chances to see multiple planets from the Chicago area.

The best of these opportunities come for those who want to see Mercury, which should be visible around 45 minutes after sunset on June 12, according to the Adler Planetarium.

Residents can get their best chance at seeing the planet low in the west-northwest at around 9:15 p.m. that evening.

Mercury will then get a little higher and thus easier to see each evening through June 30, according to the planetarium.

Mars may also be visible throughout the month, with the planet getting lower in the sky as the days pass. According to Adler, Mars will appear at around the same level as the star Regulus, with the two being able to be differentiated by their color.

As for the overnight hours, Saturn and Venus may also be visible this month, with Saturn appearing near a waning crescent moon in the early morning of June 19, with visibility expected to diminish by 5 a.m.

Venus should be easily visible this month, with the planet seen to the east-northeast around 30 minutes before sunrise on most mornings, with its spot in the sky varying little.

More information on this month's sky watch can be found here.