A Stranger Things Pop-Up Shop is Coming Soon to a Chicago Suburb

A small piece of Hawkins, Indiana will come to the Chicago area this weekend in the form of a Stranger Things pop-up shop.

Friday, Netflix will open an immersive Stranger Things pop-up store at Oakbrook Center Mall where fans can take photos inside Joyce's House, shop at the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade and more, a press release says.

The store, decked out in show-branded 1980s nostalgia and open for a limited time only, will be open Mondays thru Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ,and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

"The Stranger Things Store will send guests right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the

chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn't available anywhere else," Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix said in a press release.

"But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

Guests are encouraged to reserve free tickets online, as guaranteed entry is preferred and walk-ins are limited. You can reserve your ticket here.

How to Visit the Stranger Things Pop-Up Store:

Where: 75 Oakbrook Center

When: Opens Friday, May 20

Hours: Mondays - Saturdays, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Sundays, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tickets: Reserve your free spot in line here

According to the press release, the new store opens ahead season 4 of Stranger Things, with Volume 1 premiering May 27 and Volume 2 premiering July 1.