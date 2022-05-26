oak brook center mall

Stranger Things Pop-Up Shop Opens as Season 4 Released

A storefront in suburban Chicago mall will transport fans to Hawkins, Indiana this weekend, in the form of a Stranger Things pop-up shop just in time for the release of season 4.

Netflix last week opened an immersive Stranger Things pop-up store at Oakbrook Center Mall where guests can take photos inside Joyce's House, shop at the Starcourt Mall, play games at the Palace Arcade and more, a press release says.

The store, decked out in show-branded 1980s nostalgia and open for a limited time only, will be open Mondays thru Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

"The Stranger Things Store will send guests right into the heart of Hawkins, in a truly immersive retail experience, totally stoked with 80’s vibes and the
chance to take home a piece of their favorite show with unique merchandise that isn't available anywhere else," Greg Lombardo, Head of Experiences at Netflix said in a press release.

"But be warned, you never know when things will turn Upside Down!”

Guests are encouraged to reserve free tickets online, as guaranteed entry is preferred and walk-ins are limited. You can reserve your ticket here.

According to the press release, the new store opens ahead season 4 of Stranger Things, with Volume 1 premiering Friday and Volume 2 premiering July 1.

