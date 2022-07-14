Warning: Spoiler alerts ahead.

If "Stranger Things" fans were looking for the perfect way to memorialize Eddie Munson, Netflix just gave it to them.

The fan-favorite character who heroically gave his life in the show's Season 4 finale is now the subject of an epic crop circle tribute.

"Stranger Things" shared a video of the artwork, which was created "somewhere in Indiana," with the title "Eddie, this is for you."

The art was designed by Stan Herd, known for creating realistic portraits using nature.

In the video of the crop art, Metallica's song "Master of Puppets," which was at the center of Munson's peak moment on the show, plays in the background.

"Eddie Munson 4 Ever," the artwork reads, along with a portrait of Joseph Quinn's beloved character in his iconic Hellfire Club T-shirt.

Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2 was released earlier this month.

In the final episode, Munson plays Metallica's 1986 track on his guitar in an attempt to lure Demobats while others in the Hawkins group try to defeat Vecna.