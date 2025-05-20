Storms possible in parts of Chicago area Tuesday, threat includes ‘all severe hazards'

Severe weather is possible in parts of the Chicago area Tuesday evening, with "all severe hazards" possible.

The National Weather Service warned that strong thunderstorms could impacted parts of the region into Tuesday evening, with tornadoes possible.

Already, as of just after 3:30 p.m., a ground stop was issued at Chicago's Midway Airport until 4:45 p.m., while O'Hare Airport is under a ground delay program until 11 p.m. due to storms, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Storms were expected through at least 8 p.m., threatening to bring damaging winds, damaging hail, heavy downpours, frequent lightning and possibly a few tornadoes. Funnel clouds could be possible with these storms.

Severe thunderstorms may impact parts of the area into this evening, primarily well south of I-80. All severe hazards will be possible, including a few tornadoes. Stay updated on the latest weather information. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/mWPN0DdxPU — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 20, 2025

Still, the primary threat sits south of Interstate 80, NWS reported.

While the rain could break at times in the afternoon, it was expected to pick back up in the early evening, NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologist Alicia Roman said. At that time, counties to the far south, including parts of LaSalle and Kankakee, could see strong or even severe storms.

"Showers and thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this afternoon," the National Weather Service said. "A few storms could become severe, primarily near and south of LaSalle to Rensselaer line."

Between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Storm Prediction Center has those areas under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the SPC's severe weather scale. Northern Kankakee, along with parts of Will and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana will be at a "marginal" risk, which ranks as level one.

"The main location for severe weather stretches from LaSalle County to Rensselaer, in Jasper County, Indiana," Roman said.

The storms come after a particularly wet and stormy morning that saw an "overflow action day alert" for the Chicago area, directing residents to reduce their use of water to help prevent flooding.

That includes delaying showers and baths, flushing toilets less frequently, and waiting to run the dishwater or washing machine.

Rain was expected to linger into Wednesday morning and afternoon, with more scattered showers possible in the evening.

Thursday would be drier, Roman said, though some showers could remain.