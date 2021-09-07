Storms Pack Tennis Ball-Sized Hail, Cause Thousands to Lose Power Across Chicago Area

As severe weather continues to move through the Chicago area, some southwestern suburbs are reporting wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, along with tennis ball-sized hail, and thousands remain without power.

Trained weather spotters reported a wind gust of 72 miles per hour in Lisbon, located in Kendall County, at approximately 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, one of several powerful wind gusts to be reported across the region.

As of 3:30 p.m., more than 16,000 ComEd customers were left without power in the Chicago area.

Here are the latest power outage figures:

Cook County – 3,545 customers

Grundy County – 1,573 customers

Lake County – 7,762 customers

McHenry County – 3,279 customers

Large hail has also been reported across the area. According to trained weather spotters in Earlville, hail up to 2 inches in diameter, or the size of a lime, has been recorded in the area. Hail of that size can cause injuries to people and to animals, and can cause extensive damage to trees, roofs, siding and windows.

In Woodstock, located in McHenry County, hail approximately 1.5 inches in diameter, or the size of a golf ball, was reported by trained weather spotters.

In Libertyville, located in Lake County, 1.32 inches of rain were recorded as the storm moved through the area, leading to potential localized flooding in some spots. Gusty winds also downed tree branches and power lines in the area, according to NWS.

In Round Lake, hail up to an inch in diameter, around the size of a quarter, was reported.

In Spring Grove, located in McHenry County, nickel-size hail was reported by trained weather spotters.

In Amboy, located in Lee County, hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter, approximately the size of a ping pong ball, was reported by trained weather spotters. Nearby Paw Paw also reported hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter.

In Compton, golf-ball size hail was reported during the height of the storms.

Gusty winds, some in excess of 70 miles per hour, are also possible with the storms Tuesday. In Wheeling, located in Cook County, a wind gust of 58 miles per hour was recorded as the storm moved through the area.

In Bull Valley, located in McHenry County, a trained weather spotter observed a wind gust of 68 miles per hour, officials said.