Storms Likely to Develop Across Chicago Area Wednesday Afternoon

As temperatures stay warm and humidity rises, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop in parts of the Chicago area Wednesday afternoon.

Temperatures should remain in the 80s inland and 70s along the lakefront with high humidity.

Any storms moving through the area are of low threat, but could produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Storms should fade by Wednesday evening, but could resurface overnight.

The main thunderstorm threats are lightening and heavy downpours, which could cause isolated flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will likely see the heaviest rainfall and storms as a cold front approaches, with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The Chicago area should expect heavy rain accumulating to around one to two inches throughout the day Thursday.

To end the week, Chicagoans will likely see clouds with a few morning showers Friday, then some sun in the afternoon. Cooler and less humid conditions are expected this weekend.