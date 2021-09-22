Lake Michigan

Storms Expected to Churn Up Dangerous Waves, Flooding Along Lakefront Through Thursday

Lakefront waves could reach as high as 18 feet Wednesday as forecasters warn of dangerous conditions along Lake Michigan.

The waves, combined with above-average lake levels, are expected to flood lakefront paths and erode beaches, according to the National Weather Service.

“Portions of the Chicago lakefront bike path will likely become inundated and impassible,” the weather service said in an advisory. “Swimming conditions will be life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.”

The flooding should subside by Thursday morning, but swimming will likely remain dangerous until later that evening, the weather service said.

Wind gusts along the lake Wednesday could reach 40 or 45 mph, the weather service said.

