Storms Bring Power Outages, Flooding and Downed Trees to Chicago Area

Strong storms swept across the Chicago area on Saturday, resulting in power outages to tens of thousands of residents, many downed trees and flooding in several communities.

According to the National Weather Service, some parts of the area saw up to two inches of rain in just under an hour, potentially causing flooding concerns for underpasses, creeks and streams.

South suburban Crest Hill and Joliet — where floodwaters inundated several streets and strong winds tore off the roof of the building — appeared to see some of the worst storm damage.

Outside a Crest Hill supermarket, a grocery cart corral slammed into the windshield of an SUV. No injuries were reported.

As of Saturday evening, ComEd reported approximately 16,000 customers affected by outages in Will County along with another 1,560 in McHenry County.

Despite the storms, good news appears to be on the horizon for Sunday.

Things are expected to be drier in the area, but much warmer and still extremely humid. Temperatures are expected to reach the high-80s and could even touch the 90-degree mark in some locations, and those conditions will remain in place on Memorial Day itself.