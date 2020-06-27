Storm Damage Reports Roll In After Friday Night Thunderstorms

Officials throughout Chicago and the surrounding suburbs reported damage and heavy rainfall totals during Friday night’s storms.

Thousands were left without power during the storms, and numerous communities reported tree damage and flooding as a result of the wind and rainfall.

Some areas, including suburban Addison, reported wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour during the storms.

Here is the latest roundup of storm damage from around the area:

Cook County

-Near Chicago’s Navy Pier, wind gusts in excess of 50 miles per hour were reported at the Harrison-Dever Crib.

-Viaducts flooded in several locations, including on Division and Cicero.

-In Norridge, power lines were reported down along Pioneer and Grace Streets.

In River Grove, weather spotters reported a tree blocking the intersection of Pittsburgh and Addison.

-Wind gusts between 50 and 60 miles per hour were reported in Schaumburg.

-A six-inch tree limb slammed into a car in Streamwood.

DeKalb County

-Trees were blown down in several areas, including Genoa and Sycamore. Power lines were also reported down in both locations due to high winds.

-Weather spotters in Somonauk reported wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.

DuPage County

-A wind gust of 71 miles per hour was measured near Route 53 in suburban Addison.

Grundy County

-Officials say that 10-to-12 utility poles were snapped by high winds along a stretch of road between Prairie and Grinter Roads on Route 47.

-Officials at Morris Airport reported a wind gust of 71 miles per hour.

Kane County

-Spotters in Campton Hills reported large tree branches were downed due to high winds.

-Officials in Elgin reported 2.29 inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

-In Pingree Grove, wind gusts of 65 miles per hour were reported, blowing shingles off of rooftops and snapping tree branches.

-In Sleepy Hollow, an early afternoon storm snapped at least two utility poles, causing power outages in the area.

Kendall County

-Residents in Newark reported significant power outages after trees fell on power lines in the area.

-In Oswego, wind gusts between 60 and 70 miles per hour were reported.

LaSalle County

-At the Marseilles Lock and Dam, two inches of rain were reported over a 24-hour span.

-In Peru, wind gusts of approximately 72 miles per hour were reported.

-Severe wind damage was reported along East 3rd Road in Troy Grove.

Livingston County

-At least two semi-trucks were rolled over due to thunderstorms, according to dispatchers.

McHenry County

-Harvard officials reported 2.2 inches of rain over the last 24 hours.

Will County

-In Beecher, there were reports of a 30-foot tall tree collapsing due to the wind, and wind gusts of up to 65 miles per hour were recorded.