Here's Which Stores Will Be Open on Easter Sunday in the Chicago Area

If you're planning to cook a big meal for Easter Sunday and find yourself needing extra ingredients or supplies at the last minute, you'll have multiple options - at least in the Chicago area.

Numerous supermarkets, pharmacies and big-box stories will remain open Easter for all your necessities. Outside of that, your shopping options will be limited.

Here's a look at which stores will be open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary by location.



Stores Open on Easter Sunday

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.