Store Robbed at Gunpoint on Near West Side

By Molly Walsh

A store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday on the Near West Side.

Two men walked into a store about 9:06 p.m. in the 500 block of W. Washington Boulevard and placed various items on a counter, Chicago police said. There is a 7-Eleven store located at 550 W. Washington Boulevard.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the store clerk while the other walked behind the counter and took money from the drawer before fleeing from the store, police said.

The suspects were described as 18 to 22 years old, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.

