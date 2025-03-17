Cook County

Stone Park nightclub shooting suspect arrested, charged

The suspect will appear in court Tuesday for a pretrial detention hearing

By NBC Chicago Staff

A 35-year-old Chicago man has been charged in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman at a suburban nightclub earlier this month.

According to Stone Park police, 35-year-old Kevin Henley Jr. was arrested and charged in the shooting death of Zulma Calderon-Pacheco, who was shot to death at the Mansion Live nightclub on Saturday, March 8.

Henley was charged with involuntary manslaughter and unlawful use of a weapon, according to Stone Park police. He will face a pretrial detention hearing on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a fight broke out in the club, located in the 3800 block of West Lake Street at approximately 1:38 a.m. on March 8.

During the fight, it is alleged a security guard pulled out a gun and fired a single shot, which struck Calderon-Pacheco.

There were no further details available on Monday.

