Stolen Construction Equipment Found In South Side Warehouse

Businessm owners are scrambling to get their machinery back as an investigation remains underway.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment was located in a warehouse on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday, and business owners are trying to get their machinery back as police investigate the case.

Ben Kasper owns his own construction company in Burr Ridge, and last week, he says a large piece of equipment was stolen from a community center he’s building in Harvey.

He had a GPS tracker on the machine. Days later, on Tuesday, that tracker led him to a warehouse in the 5800 block of South Lafayette.

“I pulled up and the door was open,” Kasper said. “I could see the thing in plain view with rental company sticker still on back of it. I just went in there and said screw this I’m getting my stuff back. This whole thing is as shady as can be.”

Kasper claims the building is chock full of stolen construction equipment. NBC 5 reporters observed a large number of officers on scene, taking inventory of what was inside.

“There is a concrete dumpster the size of a car in there, Kasper said. “It costs over $100,000. The person claims he bought it off Facebook.”

He says he looked at serial numbers and is helping to contact other business owners whose equipment has been stolen, including Jesse Young, who had several pieces of equipment stolen in 2020.

“They took a truck trailer, and a Bobcat, in South Holland,” he said.

Young is relieved that their stolen equipment has been recovered, and hopes police will soon make an arrest in the case.

“I’m glad they got caught. It’s like they took my life from me,” he said.

Chicago police say a person of interest is currently being questioned. Area One Detectives are investigating.

