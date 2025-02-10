Super Bowl

Stitch steals show at Super Bowl as he runs across field in viral video

The blue alien took the internet by storm.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Is it a koala? Dog? Nope, its the iconic cartoon character Stitch!

The blue alien from Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" appeared in an ad where the character ran around the Super Bowl football field as crews tried – and failed – at catching the hilarious gremlin.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Monday Night Football anchors Joe Buck and Troy Aikman also joined in to announce the scene, which ended with Stitch crashing into the field goal post and saying his iconic gibberish into a microphone.

Check out the full video below:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Super Bowl
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us