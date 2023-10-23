Stevenson Expressway

Stevenson lanes closed following fatal crash; delays expected, detour in place

Several lanes on the Stevenson Expressway near Midway Airport were closed and heavy delays were expected following a fatal overnight crash.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash, which involved a white car and a semi truck, occurred in the 2 a.m. hour on I-55 outbound at Central.

At least one person killed, ISP said.

As an investigation continues, closures remained place between Harlem and Central Avenue, the ISP said, with traffic diverted to the Central Avenue exit.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin reported heavy rush hour delays were expected on both the outbound and inbound Stevenson due to closures.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Stevenson Expressway
