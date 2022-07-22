Steve Young Believes Justin Fields Can Be Great Amidst Inevitable Losing Record

Steve Young believes Fields can be great amidst bad team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields' development will be crucial over the next few years.

As the Bears revamp for a rebuild, Fields' development over the next few seasons will be key in lining up with the Bears next playoff push.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Is it possible the Bears can qualify Fields' upcoming season, despite the team inevitably having a losing record?

Hall of fame quarterback Steve Young believes Fields has the chance to be a great quarterback despite a losing record from the Bears.

"I think you can judge a quarterback if they're gonna be a rank-in-file quarterback," Young said on NBC Sports Chicago's Unfiltered with David Kaplan. "If you have a quarterback that's gonna be great, it shows up. Doesn't mean it shows up in the record but it shows up. I do believe that if Justin's gonna be great he'll be able to show that and you'll know it."

It's not entirely uncommon for quarterbacks to outperform their team record. Take Drew Brees' 2012 season. He led the league in yards and touchdowns and was elected to a Pro-Bowl, yet the Saints went 7-9 in the regular season.

Fields, despite having a low-rated offensive line, a receiving core highlighted by Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle and a new offense, he should be able to display his skillset and development from this offseason on the field.

Now fully healthy, after suffering an ankle injury during last season that kept him out from a few games, and without any quarterback competition from Andy Dalton, Fields has the staff and opportunity to showcase his talents.

His development is vital to the Bears' rebuilding plan as he is already a solidified piece of the long-term plan. However, in the short-term, he has to be able to show he can compete at a high-level before the Bears have to make a decision about his contract.

Last season came with more downs than ups with injury, internal competition, poor coaching and poor management. However, the negative factors are starting to fade out within the organization and the excuses are thin.

It's Fields' time to shine.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.