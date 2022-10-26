Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields

Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions.

On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears.

"I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in his second year," Smith said to NBC's Courtney Hall on Chicago Today.

Smith's kudos to Fields shows the Bears and the second-year quarterback are recognizable on the national stage.

Fields has had a whirlwind of a career so far with the Bears. He consistently ranks at the bottom of passing stats and is constantly knocked on the ground by the fact of his offensive line and wide receiver corps.

This season, Fields leads the league with 27 sacks through seven weeks. That's nearly four sacks per game.

"They're trying to disguise the fact that they are not that good," Smith said.

The Bears are refusing to become a bottom-tier team, as displayed by their 3-4 record. They destroyed the Patriots on Monday Night Football, 33-14, in a dominant showcase of their offensive and defensive capabilities.

Fields helped the offense to a high-octane day with 261 total yards and two touchdowns. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert both added touchdowns of their own in the victory.

As for defense, Roquan Smith led the team with one sack, one interception, one tackle for loss and 12 tackles – the first Bear to record that stat line. The defense created four total turnovers between Patriots' quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The Bears are putting their name in the conversation this season. They will try to improve on their Monday night efforts against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

