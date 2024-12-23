Steger police searching for suspect after shooting victim seriously hurt

Police in south suburban Steger were searching for the suspect in a shooting that left one person with critical injuries on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

At around 4:30 p.m. that day, officers with the Steger Police Department responded to a report of shots fired and a subject on the ground near Kings and Richton roads. Officers located a male victim in his 20s, who was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, then later airlifted to a trauma center.

The victim, a University Park resident, was listed in critical, but stable condition as of Saturday evening. Officers initiated a search for the suspect following the shooting, and through the use of thermal imaging, were able to identify heat tracks in the area the individual likely went, police said.

The track, however, ended a short distance away.

Detectives on Saturday were following up on "several leads" after obtaining video footage from the area and statements from witnesses. The investigation indicated the shooting was targeted and not a random act, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Steger Police Department at 708-755-0223 or its dispatch center at 708-754-8121.