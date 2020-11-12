Geneva

Steakhouse Plans to Take Indoor Dining Fight to State's Top Court

By Chris Coffey

The owner of a steakhouse in west suburban Geneva said he will keep fighting the state of Illinois so he can serve customers indoors as restaurants and bars face tough mitigations designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Following an appeal by the state, a judge recently reversed a temporary court order in Kane County that allowed K. C. Gulbro of FoxFire to serve customers inside his restaurant.

But even though the judge ruled in the state’s favor, Gulbro said he will continue serving people indoors.

He and his lawyer said they will file their appeal to the Supreme Court of Illinois.

“The plan is to fight. This is our livelihood. This is the livelihood of our staff and even other restaurants around us and our neighbors that are also doing the same thing,” Gulbro said.

A spokesperson for Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker previously said the public health protections are designed to keep people safe.

