Evacuations were underway and a flash flood warning was in effect along the Kankakee River in Grundy and Will counties as residents in downtown Wilmington brace themselves for what could become a dangerous situation as water levels continue to rise.

“Our big concern right now is safety for the residents. We really want to make sure they’re aware of what’s happening with the river and the changing conditions,” Will County Emergency Agency’s Chief Deputy Director Tom Murray said Thursday.

“It’s really hard to say how fast it could move,” Murray added. “At any given time the ice can break -up and move downstream, so it’s really hard to predict that.”

Thursday, the Will County Emergency Management Agency issued an evacuation notification to some residents, warning them of the rapidly rising water levels and flooding on the North and South Islands.

Water rescue teams were deployed and 14 people were evacuated, officials said.

The flooding in downtown Wilmington, is currently isolated to the North and South Islands, officials added. However, officials remain concerned as water levels continue to increase due to water runoff and melting ice.

"The ice jam on the river has not fully broken and there is the potential for flooding throughout the day as ice begins breaking apart at a rapid pace," the EMA said. "The area remains under a flash flood warning and residents should be prepared to take action, including evacuation, if necessary."

NBC 5 reporter Lisa Chavarria early Friday morning reported from Wilmington that water was well onto the roadway.

As of 6 a.m., the Kankakee River level was currently at approximately 13.6 feet, NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. Jeanes added the record high for the river was 13.9 feet.

During an ice jam, ice can become lodged in tight or curved areas, Jeanes said, creating a backup of water that can't flow through.

That blockage reduces the flow of river. Once an ice jam melts or breaks, all the water that was blocked can cause flash flooding, which Jeanes noted was imminent.

"It's already occurring," Jeanes said. "It's currently not entirely broken, off, so just some of the water has been coming through."

Once it does, more flooding is expected to occur.

"During flooding, rapidly-moving water in drainage ditches, culverts, and detention ponds are especially unsafe and banks may quickly erode," the National Weather Service said. "Stay away or be swept away."

With his spotlight in hand, resident Joe Broadwell has been keeping a close eye on the Kankakee River from his backyard in Wilmington.

“I’ve been watching the river making sure it doesn’t stop, a lot of chunks coming through as you could see its going fast and it’s going far,” Broadwell said.

A couple hundred homes could be impacted by flash flooding, including the Phelan Acres Community, officials said.

“All we could do is prepare and make sure everybody is safe during and after it,” said Dennis Housman, Wilmington Emergency Services & Disaster Agency Director.

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood warning remains in effect until at least Saturday morning.

"Those in the this area should move to higher ground immediately," the warning said.

Emergency management reports river rises are causing flooding along the Kankakee River in Wilmington near Highway 53. Those in this area should move to higher ground immediately! The Flash Flood Warning remains in effect until 9:15 AM CST Saturday January 27th.

According to Will County officials, Route 53, between 102 and 1st St. is closed, and the North and South Islands remain closed to the public.

Wilmington, in Will County, is approximately 60 miles southwest of Chicago