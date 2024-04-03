Statewide proposal that would eliminate separate minimum wage for tipped workers debated by lawmakers

A bill that would eliminate a separate minimum wage for tipped workers is being debated by Illinois lawmakers, with the proposed legislation increasing tipped workers' hourly wage to the state minimum wage, plus tips.

Some in Chicago's restaurant industry have shown their opposition to the bill.

"I wouldn't be able to pay rent," Bar Takito server Fernando Bahen told NBC Chicago. "I wouldn't be able to afford just living here, especially in the city because it's so expensive to live here."

Bahen has worked as a server at Bar Takito in the West Loop for 10 years, and makes $12.50 an hour in addition to tips.

"If people see that you're being offered hourly, they will sort of just not want to tip you more," Bahen said.

Bahen is worried he might make less money overall even though his hourly wage would go up.

Bar Takito's owner, Mario Ponce, also stated is opposition, saying he would have to figure out how to keep serving customers if the increase passes.

"We're going to lose jobs," Ponce said. "How do we recover perhaps? By increasing prices, but that hurts the consumer."

Dr. Cornell Darden Jr., chairman of the Chicago Southland Black Chamber of Commerce, spoke out in support of the measure.

"They shouldn't have to worry about not having a baseline pay that they can depend on so I think it's very important that we end this legacy from slavery," Darden said.

A similar law passed in Chicago, giving restaurant owners five years to raise wages. Ponce said he could be forced to make changes sooner if it passes at the state level.

The House Labor and Commerce Committee plans to work with both supporters and opponents of the bill before a potential full House vote.