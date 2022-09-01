Statewide Amber Alert Issued in Indiana for 9-Year-Old Girl Believed to Be in Danger

A statewide Amber Alert was issued in Indiana Thursday for a 9-year-old girl "believed to be in extreme danger."

Delilah Jennings was last seen at 9:24 a.m. Thursday in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, though they offered no further details on how she disappeared.

The child was last seen wearing a gray "ILH" shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes. She is Black and stands 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 80 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She had been wearing her hair in a ponytail.

Police are also looking for 32-year-old Monica Burdine, who was described as a Black female, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids, wearing a blue fitted hoodies, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

The vehicle involves is a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with an Indiana license plate 233BXA.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-6540 or 911.