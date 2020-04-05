Stateville Inmate Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

An inmate at Statesville Correctional Institute in Joliet died of coronavirus, according to health officials.

Ronald Rice, 66, died early Sunday morning at Morris Hospital in Morris Illinois, the Grundy County coroner’s office said.

Rice's death is the second reported at the facility as a result of the virus.

Rice was admitted to the prison in 1984 and was eligible for parole in 2048, according to state prison records. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison on murder charges, according to public records.

Due to the number of Stateville inmates that have tested positive for the virus, the Illinois National Guard was called in to assist the Illinois Department of Corrections with response efforts.