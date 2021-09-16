Statesville Haunted Prison Opens Next Month For Final Season

After 25 years, Statesville Haunted Prison will mark its last season as the maximum security prison-themed haunted house in Lockport beginning Oct. 1, Statesville's organizers announced.

"For the Final Fear, Zombie Army Productions is bringing 30 rooms of horrifying creatures and convicts to make Chicagoland scream!" the group said in a statement. "One. Last. Time."

Statesville Haunted Prison opened in 1996 as a haunted hayride, organizers said, and developed into the fright-filled structure in its today, fueled by scores of actors scaring brave souls along a storyline of 100 ghoulish escaped prisoners.

Statesville has been named -- and in many cases crowned No. 1 -- in multiple rankings of scariest haunted houses across the county.

"Don’t miss your chance to visit the legend, Feed the Beast and be a part of history!" the group said.

In honor of its final year and all its fans, Statesville is offering ticket deals and combo tickets on its social media accounts.

The haunted house runs Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 1-Oct. 31: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.