statesville haunted prison

Statesville Haunted Prison Opens Next Month For Final Season

In honor of its final year and all its fans, Statesville is offering ticket deals and combo tickets on its social media accounts.

Statesville Haunted Prison

After 25 years, Statesville Haunted Prison will mark its last season as the maximum security prison-themed haunted house in Lockport beginning Oct. 1, Statesville's organizers announced.

"For the Final Fear, Zombie Army Productions is bringing 30 rooms of horrifying creatures and convicts to make Chicagoland scream!" the group said in a statement. "One. Last. Time."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Statesville Haunted Prison opened in 1996 as a haunted hayride, organizers said, and developed into the fright-filled structure in its today, fueled by scores of actors scaring brave souls along a storyline of 100 ghoulish escaped prisoners.

Statesville has been named -- and in many cases crowned No. 1 -- in multiple rankings of scariest haunted houses across the county.

Local

covid symptoms 35 mins ago

Is Runny Nose a Sign of COVID? Here's a Look at the Common Symptoms

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Warming Up Again

"Don’t miss your chance to visit the legend, Feed the Beast and be a part of history!" the group said.

In honor of its final year and all its fans, Statesville is offering ticket deals and combo tickets on its social media accounts.

The haunted house runs Thursday through Sunday from Oct. 1-Oct. 31: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 7 p.m.-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

This article tagged under:

statesville haunted prisonchicago haunted housesbest haunted houseslockport haunted housestatesville haunted prison closing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us