Indiana State Police

State Trooper Struck While Investigating NW Indiana Crash

The trooper suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, state police said.

Indiana State Police

An Indiana State Trooper was hit while investigating a crash Sunday morning near Hammond, Indiana. He is the third ISP trooper struck over the past three weeks.

About 4:10 a.m., troopers from the ISP Lowell Post were investigating a crash on I-80/94 eastbound at the 1.7 mile-marker, according to a statement from state police.

Trooper Jarah Burgin was standing outside his police vehicle when a 2007 Buick — disregarding about 30 flares — struck his 2020 Dodge Charger, state police said.

Local

Belmont Central 21 mins ago

14-Year-Old Boy Shot and Killed in Chicago's Belmont Central Neighborhood

Naperville 2 hours ago

2 Sought in Naperville Armed Carjacking

The Buick struck Burgin, sending him up into the air before hitting the windshield of the vehicle when the driver eventually stopped, state police said.

Burgin and the driver of the Buick, Jennifer A. Spikes, 35, from Gary, were transported to Community Hospital in Munster, state police said.

Burgin suffered serious injuries but is expected to make a full recovery, state police said.

Spikes was later released from the hospital and transported to the Lake County Jail. She is facing multiple charges of driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Indiana State Policeindiana state trooperstate trooperjarah burgin
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us