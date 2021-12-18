State Trooper Struck by Drunk Driver on I-94 in Cook County While Investigating Separate DUI: Police

An Illinois state trooper's marked police vehicle was struck by a drunk driver on Interstate 94 in Cook County late Friday night while the trooper was investigating a separate instance of drunk driving, the Illinois State Police said.

At approximately 11:49 p.m., a trooper assigned to the District Chicago Anti Violence Detail was inside a fully-marked ISP squad car with emergency lights activated, assisting another trooper on the right shoulder of I-94 northbound at Garfield Boulevard.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A Nissan Sentra failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, veered off the roadway and onto the shoulder, sideswiping the front driver's side of the squad car, police said. The Nissan then lost control, traveled across all lanes of traffic and struck the concrete median barrier on the left shoulder.

The trooper wasn't hospitalized, according to authorities.

The driver of the Nissan, Alontae Holliday, 25, of Matteson, was charged driving under the influence of alcohol, operation of uninsured motor vehicle, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane usage and a violation of Scott's Law, ISP said.

Scott's Law, Illinois' Move Over law, requires drivers to change lanes, slow down and proceed with caution in approaching emergency vehicles or disabled cars on the side of a highway.

A total of 22 ISP squad cars have been struck this year in relation to Scott's Law violations, and 13 troopers have sustained injuries from related incidents.