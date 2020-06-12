State Street Macy’s, Other Chicago-Area Locations Reopen

Macy’s stores in the greater Chicagoland area, including the iconic State Street location, have reopened to the public following closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Locations are open to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and must offer contact-free curbside pick-up, according to a news release.

"...Our teams have come together and supported each other and our communities throughout this challenging time, and we look forward to safely serving our customers whenever they are ready to shop," said Marc Mastronardi, chief stores officer at Macy’s.

The following Chicago-area stores have reopened: