Illinois State Police

State Police Vehicle Struck During Pursuit on Chicago's South Side, 3 Apprehended

The vehicle involved in the pursuit was reported stolen following a robbery in south suburban Frankfort

Three people were taken into custody Monday evening after a police pursuit that at one point resulted in a trooper's patrol vehicle being struck on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.

At approximately 5:07 p.m. on I-57 near Halsted Avenue, an Illinois State Police trooper became involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen in an armed robbery in south suburban Frankfort.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle struck a trooper's squad car on I-94 southbound near 75th Street, authorities said. The vehicle later crashed at 95th Street.

Local

wilmette 58 mins ago

FBI Seeks 2 Suspects in Suburban Wilmette Bank Robbery

Chicago Weather 2 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Lots & Lots Of Clouds

Four people ran from the vehicle, and a short time later, three were taken into custody. One person had yet to be apprehended Monday night.

The trooper whose vehicle was struck wasn't injured, state police said.

Additional details weren't immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Illinois State PoliceChicago police chasedan ryan police chasedan ryan police pursuit
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us