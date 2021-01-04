State Police Vehicle Struck During Pursuit on Chicago's South Side, 3 Apprehended

Three people were taken into custody Monday evening after a police pursuit that at one point resulted in a trooper's patrol vehicle being struck on Chicago's South Side, Illinois State Police said.

At approximately 5:07 p.m. on I-57 near Halsted Avenue, an Illinois State Police trooper became involved in a pursuit of a vehicle that was stolen in an armed robbery in south suburban Frankfort.

During the chase, the suspect vehicle struck a trooper's squad car on I-94 southbound near 75th Street, authorities said. The vehicle later crashed at 95th Street.

Four people ran from the vehicle, and a short time later, three were taken into custody. One person had yet to be apprehended Monday night.

The trooper whose vehicle was struck wasn't injured, state police said.

Additional details weren't immediately available.