State Police Thank Chicago Officers for ‘Ensuring a Peaceful Protest' Saturday

After many marched the streets of Chicago Saturday, Illinois State Police thanked city officers for ensuring a peaceful protest.

After organizers were reminded of the legalities of being on an interstate, according to ISP, marchers bypassed the expressway and headed downtown.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) thanks our Chicago partners who helped ensure the goal of a peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon in Chicago.



Prior to the event, organizers were again reminded it is illegal for pedestrians to be on an Interstate. — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) August 15, 2020

The group started marching in Chicago, heading east on 47th Street toward Indiana Avenue and appearing to avoid the Dan Ryan Expressway despite earlier plans to shut it down.

Protesters continued marching toward Grant Park, with many ending up on Michigan Ave.

Bridges went up in Chicago Saturday afternoon hours before officials plan to enforce a restricted access strategy announced Friday to curb nighttime looting and violence in the city.