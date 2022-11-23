State Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Suburban Jail Cell

Darius Wilson’s family is heartbroken and searching for answers after he was found dead inside of a jail cell.

“I want to know what actually happened to my son, said his mother Carlena Wilson. “He’s my baby, my first born. This hurts me.”

On the morning of Oct. 25, Dolton Police arrested Darius after he'd gotten into a heated argument with his fiance.

Hours later – just before bonding out – his family says he was found dead in a jail cell.

“They stated he hung himself at 3 am that morning, but I didn’t get a call until 9 or 10,” Carlena said.

Lakendra Williams is his fiancé.

“He is 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. How did he hang himself? How?,” she asked. “We still have not gotten answers.”

John Smith is Darius’s step-father.

“He had knots around his head and blood in ears,” said Smith. “This just does not add up. I just want accountability and answers for her and the family.”

Illinois State Police tell NBC-5 in a statement that on October 25th at approximately 11:06 p.m., their Public Integrity Task Force responded to the Dolton Police Department for an in-custody death investigation. It goes on to say that Dolton Police Officers discovered a detainee deceased in their cell and attempted to provide life saving measures.

The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. ISP PTIF agents are leading the investigation.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office tells NBC-5 that the cause and manner of death are still pending.