State Police Investigate Dan Ryan Shooting Near 35th Street

Illinois State Police are investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to authorities, troopers were called to the local lanes of the northbound Ryan just before 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a vehicle and four individuals near 35th Street.

The male driver of the vehicle was uninjured, but a woman who was riding in the front seat and two small children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries caused by flying glass.

The incident is still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody.