Dan Ryan Expressway

State Police Investigate Dan Ryan Shooting Near 35th Street

A woman and two children were taken to area hospitals after being cut by flying glass

Illinois State Police are investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

According to authorities, troopers were called to the local lanes of the northbound Ryan just before 3 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a vehicle and four individuals near 35th Street.

The male driver of the vehicle was uninjured, but a woman who was riding in the front seat and two small children were taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries caused by flying glass.

Local

Jim Boylen 3 hours ago

Bulls Head Coach Jim Boylen Reacts to Death of David Stern

Cannabis in Illinois 27 mins ago

Entrepreneurs Hope New Dispensary Licenses Will Benefit Minority Business Owners

The incident is still under investigation, and no suspects are in custody.

This article tagged under:

Dan Ryan ExpresswayIllinois State Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us