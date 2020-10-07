Male Passenger Killed in Struggle Over Gun During Traffic Stop in Harvey, Police Say

The male passenger of a vehicle pulled over in a traffic stop in south suburban Harvey died after a struggle over his gun early Wednesday, according to police.

Illinois State Police have released little information about what occurred, saying for several hours overnight they were preparing a statement about the shooting that took place at around 12:30 a.m. near 147th and Halsted.

Witnesses said state police had pulled someone over who tried to leave the scene and shots were fired at police, who returned fire. Those witnesses said the shots fired by police struck one suspect, but authorities have not released any confirmation or details, confirming only that shots were fired by police.

Witnesses said a vehicle crashed into a bus stop in the chaos.

"From what I heard, he was pulled over, I didn’t get a chance to see that I just heard the gunshots," said Dwan Muniz at the scene. "I heard one shot and I seen the car crash into the bus stop right there."

"The next two they brought out to the opposite side, shook them down, two shots was only fired," Leonard Allen Bond said. "One from the car, then one from the officers."

The SUV that crashed in the incident was still there for hours overnight, as several members of law enforcement remained on the scene, also using a drone to collect images from above.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.