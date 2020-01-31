State Police Execute Search Warrant at Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s Office

The Illinois State Police executed a search warrant Wednesday at the state Capitol office of House Speaker Mike Madigan as part of a sexual harassment investigation involving a former state representative, according to the speaker's office.

According to Speaker Madigan's office, in Nov. 2018, it started investigating a complaint alleging sexual harassment between an employee and former state representative. Madigan's office determined the allegations were credible in Feb. 2019 and requested police ban the alleged perpetrator from entering the Capitol complex without an escort, according to a news release.

In March 2019, Speaker Madigan called the Sangamon County State’s Attorney to report information about possible criminal conduct. At the state's attorney's request, Speaker Madigan's office subsequently contacted the Illinois State Police about the allegations.

On Jan. 24, ISP contacted the speaker's office to request a file concerning the investigation, according to the press release from Madigan's office.

"On January 27, 2020, the Chief Counsel contacted the Counsel for the Illinois State Police to offer cooperation and discuss protocol for transmitting the documents," the news release stated. "On January 28 and 29, the Chief Counsel made several attempts to contact the State’s Attorney to discuss how the Office could cooperate and transfer any documents; however, there was no response."

A search warrant was then executed to "expedite receipt of documents related to the allegations and documents were immediately provided," according to Madigan's office.

The alleged victim was notified of allegations the following day, the press release stated.