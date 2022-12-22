State, Local Officials Enact Emergency Travel Precautions During Winter Storm

With a winter storm bringing snowfall, gusty winds and dangerously cold temperatures now affecting the Chicago area, state and local officials have enacted several measures to try to mitigate travel risk during the storm.

Notably, Indiana officials announced that a winter weather ban for the entire Indiana Toll Road would be taking effect Thursday afternoon, a measure that will last until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

The ban prohibits semis hauling double or triple trailers, as well as high-profile oversized loads from traveling on the Indiana Toll Road at any point within the state's boundaries during this time frame.

Additionally, the CTA altered its bus routes that utilize DuSable Lake Shore Drive, avoiding the lakefront roadway as conditions on interior streets are currently more favorable for bus travel.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

It's currently unknown when CTA will resume bus service on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

With road conditions growing more and more unfavorable for motorists, Illinois State Police have activated their emergency snow plan for the entire Illinois Tollway system.

Drivers who are involved in minor collisions with no injuries and drivable vehicles are asked to exchange insurance information and file a report at a later time.