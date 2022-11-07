Stat: The Chicago Bears Have Better Playoff Odds Than the Packers

Stat: Bears have better playoff odds than Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have a six percent chance of making the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight's NFL playoff odds. Not great, but it's better than the Packers' five percent odds of making the postseason.

Certainly, this is an unexpected turn.

Playoff odds, per FiveThirtyEight...



Bears: 6%

Packers: 5% — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) November 7, 2022

The Packers loaded up in the offseason, signing Aaron Rodgers to a major extension and drafting talent to the wide receiver core and defensive side of the ball to reload for another playoff push.

So far, it's not going well. Evidenced by the team's loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and their now 3-6 record. The Packers' playoff chances are thinning every week.

According to the same statistical chart, the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) have a 98 percent chance of winning the NFC North and a 99 percent chance of making the playoffs.

The Bears have a 0.6 percent chance of winning the division (0.7 percent for the Packers), but the second-highest chance in the division to make the playoffs. The team is currently seven spots off the NFC playoff picture.

Justin Fields helped lead the Bears' offense to a 32-point outing against the Dolphins on Sunday, bumping their point total average to 31.3 over the last three weeks.

He set the NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a single game with 178 yards and broke the Bears' franchise records for longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run with a 61-yard touchdown.

The Bears will look to improve their NFC North standing, and playoff odds, on Sunday when they take on the Detroit Lions at home.

