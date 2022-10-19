Stat: Pettis TD Most Improbable Completion of Fields' Career

Pettis TD most improbable completion of Fields' career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the middle of the third quarter during the Bears-Commanders game, Dante Pettis beat out stud cornerback Kendall Fuller on a go route to catch a 40-yard touchdown from Justin Fields.

Fields was crumpled by a sea of Commanders' defensive linemen on the play, leaving him down for a considerable amount of time. But, pumped out a couple of push-ups and celebrated his improbable touchdown.

Improbable is the perfect word to use for the Fields-Pettis connection. The completion probability for the two was set at 22.9 percent – the lowest of Fields' career to end up a catch, according to Zebra Technologies stats.

The touchdown gave the Bears life as they were down 3-0 to the Commanders at this point.

The touchdown added a 16.7 percent boost to the Bears' odds to win the game, lifting them to a 59.6 percent chance to win.

Yet, they ended up losing on Thursday night football, 12-7. Pettis' touchdown was the only score.

Pettis ended with four catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Fields ended with 190 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

