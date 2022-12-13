Stat: Justin Fields Yards Per Carry Highest Mark in NFL History

Stat: Fields yards per carry highest in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields continues setting new benchmarks.

According to PFF's Ian Hartitz, Bears quarterback Justin Fields has the highest yards per carry mark of any player during a single season with 125+ carries through the season. He is currently averaging 7.1 yards per carry – a historic mark.

Justin Fields 7.1 yards per carry is the highest single-season mark in NFL history among everyone with 125+ carries in a season — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) December 13, 2022

This season, the second-year quarterback has 905 rushing yards to his name, along with eight rushing touchdowns and a franchise record-setting run of 67 yards, which he scored for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

He ranks first amongst quarterbacks in rushing yards and eighth among all players. He is tied for sixth in rushing touchdowns amongst all players too.

Fields is on track to best Lamar Jackson's single-season rushing for a quarterback of 1,206 yards. He currently has 905 yards through 14 weeks with four games left to play. He needs 302 yards in the final four weeks to eclipse the record.

