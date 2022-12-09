Stat: Bears Own Most ‘Explosive Plays' in NFL This Season

Stat: Bears own most 'explosive plays' this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

According to one statistical sheet from PFF, the Bears own the most "explosive plays" amongst the rest of the NFL teams this season.

Most explosive plays during the 2022 season by team: pic.twitter.com/GhBnqMoFoy — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 8, 2022

The chart deems an "explosive play" as a rushing play of 10 yards or more and a passing play of 20 yards or more.

Altogether, the Bears have 68 explosive rushing plays and 31 explosive passing plays, totaling a league-leading 99 explosive offensive plays.

The Philadelphia Eagles are two plays off the Bears.

Certainly, Justin Fields is a lynchpin to the team's explosiveness on offense. He is the leading rusher for quarterbacks and has three touchdown runs over 50 yards – an NFL record.

What's more, the Bears have one of the most productive rushing attacks in the league as a team. Together, the team has over 2,000 yards and 14 touchdowns through 13 weeks.

The Bears will have a chance to extend their explosive play lead against the Philadelphia Eagles after their bye week.

