Starved Rock State Park

These Starved Rock Tiny Cabins Are Perfect For a Weekend Getaway

These quaint tiny cabins are just a 90-minute drive from Chicago

By Lauren Stewart

Are you looking to escape the city for a few days? The perfect option for you is not too far down the road.

Getaway is offering 25 percent off stays at their Starved Rock tiny cabins in February and March.

Customers who book their trips at getaway.house using the code "LOVE2023" at check-out will be gifted an additional 25% off another stay in six months. Stays must be booked for more than two nights to qualify.

Just under two hours from Chicago, this outpost offers 58 tiny cabins nestled in a private wooded area. Each cabin features a queen bed in the sleeping area, small kitchenette with a two-burner stove, a bathroom, and small outdoor area with a fire pit.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Getaway's Starved Rock location opened on Oct. 6 of last year.

There's plenty to do nearby, as the property features a pond on-site, with the Illinois River just a short walk away. Additionally, the local grocery store and brewery are only a seven-minute drive.

Learn more about Getaway's Starved Rock tiny cabins here.

This article tagged under:

Starved Rock State Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us