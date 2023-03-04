These Starved Rock Tiny Cabins Are Perfect For a Weekend Getaway

Are you looking to escape the city for a few days? The perfect option for you is not too far down the road.

Getaway is offering 25 percent off stays at their Starved Rock tiny cabins in February and March.

Customers who book their trips at getaway.house using the code "LOVE2023" at check-out will be gifted an additional 25% off another stay in six months. Stays must be booked for more than two nights to qualify.

Just under two hours from Chicago, this outpost offers 58 tiny cabins nestled in a private wooded area. Each cabin features a queen bed in the sleeping area, small kitchenette with a two-burner stove, a bathroom, and small outdoor area with a fire pit.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Getaway's Starved Rock location opened on Oct. 6 of last year.

There's plenty to do nearby, as the property features a pond on-site, with the Illinois River just a short walk away. Additionally, the local grocery store and brewery are only a seven-minute drive.

Learn more about Getaway's Starved Rock tiny cabins here.