Stars' Max Domi: ‘I Really Enjoyed My Time' With Blackhawks

Max Domi: 'I really enjoyed my time' with Blackhawks

For the first time since being traded to the Dallas Stars at the deadline, Max Domi made his return to the United Center on Tuesday and his presence was quickly felt upon arrival.

When the Blackhawks hit the ice for their morning skate, Domi popped out of the visiting tunnel and a flock of his former teammates came over to say hi to him, including head coach Luke Richardson. Almost every player did so, which goes to show you just how beloved he was in the locker room even though he wasn't with the Blackhawks very long.

"I made some friendships that will last a lifetime in Chicago, for sure," Domi said. "I know it was a real short time, but I felt like I was here a lot longer than I was. I think that’s always a good thing, not just the players. The coaches are great. The training staff is unbelievable, and the city itself was great to me. I really enjoyed my time."

Max Domi catching up with his former teammates in his return Chicago.



Almost every player came and said hi to him. Popular guy. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/H7xyvdWqEU — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 28, 2023

The Domi trade didn't get announced until almost 11 p.m. the night before the deadline, but the Blackhawks and Stars were deep into discussions earlier in the day, which forced the Blackhawks to pull Domi from the lineup for roster management decisions.

The wild part? Dallas was in Chicago that night, and had the trade been executed before the game started, Domi had every intention of changing locker rooms and playing for his new team.

"It was just crazy," Domi said. "The trade didn’t go through until after the game or else I probably would have been playing against the Hawks that night. It was my birthday, too, so it was a little cluster of emotions all in all.

"But I’m obviously grateful they sent me to a place with a chance to win a Stanley Cup. I’m really grateful for that and extremely honored to jump on the bandwagon with a team that’s been doing so well this year. I’m really happy with how everything ended up and just trying to make the most of it right now."

Domi didn't necessarily want to leave the Blackhawks, but he is looking forward to being part of another potential Stanley Cup run with the Stars, who have as good a chance as any team to come out of the Western Conference.

While his offensive numbers haven't quite been what they were in Chicago in the early going — one goal and three assists in 11 games — Domi has fit in nicely with the Stars. He's currently playing on a line with Radek Faksa and Tyler Seguin.

"I’m a Dallas Star now, and I’m super excited about that," Domi said. "I’m just trying to make the most of that opportunity now."

